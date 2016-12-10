10-Year Old's Rendition Of 'Hallelujah' Is Amazing! Oh, She's Autistic, Too.

Okay, I admit it. I'm a sucker for a child singing at Christmas, especially when the child has such a hauntingly beautiful voice as Kaylee Rodgers'.

The lyrics aren't Leonard Cohen's original lyrics here, but it's still a haunting and amazing rendition of the tune.

Huffington Post:

Kaylee Rodgers, a student who has autism and ADHD, sang the solo part for the famous tune during her school choir concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, and the performance went viral. She sang an alternative version of the song featuring lyrics by contemporary Christian rock band Cloverton. ... Tracy Rodgers, Kaylee’s mother, told the BBC that Kaylee’s music teacher, Lloyd Scates, played a huge part in nurturing her special talent. “She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” she told BBC. “[Mr. Scates is] like her safety blanket ― he’s amazing.” Killard House principal Colin Millar told ITV that Kaylee was very shy when she started at the school. She “wouldn’t really read out in class,” he said. So “to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing ... It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

What I love most about this video is just how gorgeous her voice is. The fact that she's got autism and ADHD and overcame them both enough to stand there and grace us with it is testimony to her innate, beautiful, talent.

Merry Christmas, all.