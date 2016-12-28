Actress Debbie Reynolds Passes One Day After Carrie Fisher Died

More sad news tonight as it's confirmed that actress Debbie Reynolds, mom to Carrie Fisher, has died one day after her daughter passed.

Reynolds was taken to the hospital this afternoon with reported "breathing problems" according to ABC Eyewitness News, and died later in the day.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told Eyewitness News she was under a lot of stress over the death of her daughter and suffered a stroke at her home at about noon. Reynolds told him she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her. "The only good thing about this is that my mom wanted to be with my sister," he said.

Broken Heart Syndrome is actually something that happens, and it seems to have happened here.

Carrie Fisher, Reynolds' daughter, died yesterday of a heart attack suffered during a flight from London to Los Angeles. She's survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and her dog, Gary. Gary will be taken in by Billie, according to a report at Mother Nature Network.

Those of you familiar with Postcards from the Edge might find this tweet darkly ironic, too.

If Carrie was here I bet she would make a joke that it was just like her mom to upstage her even in death. #FindingHumorInTragedy — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

RIP to them both.