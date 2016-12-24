Cavuto: Hey Trump Is Cost-Cutting Defense, So Dems Should Gut Social Security

Why can't Democrats just come to the table and slash the social safety net?

On this Saturday's "Cavuto on Business," the host opened things up with pretending Trump got something from Boeing (he didn't) then immediately implying that Dems should give up some of their "sacred cows" since Trump was willing to go after the Republicans' "sacred cow," defense spending.

Not having the smallest clue as to how military procurement and contracts work is really helpful when arguing for "both sides" to give up something.

So Trump tweets tough with military contractors. If the GOP Congress approves, any of them can sell Trump an entire fleet of planes for a DOLLAR, and charge the rest to cost overruns when no one is looking.

But since the "sacred cow" of military spending has been "breached," Democrats are automatically expected to "deal" with the "deal maker" by cutting and privatizing Social Security and Medicare.

This is the malarkey we're going to be hearing from them for the next four years. Anything to allow them to gut the social safety nets.