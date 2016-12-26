Chuck Todd Predicts: '16 Years Later We May Look At Trump And He’s Still President'

Chuck Todd inadvertently highlighted the utter failure of media during his 2016 closing episode of MTP Daily last week. Watch the montage at the beginning to see how useless cable pundits are, and why they consistently underestimated Trump.

“I’ve also heard Donald Trump, boy, he won’t even make it through the first year of the presidency,” Todd mused. “Ah, Donald Trump will get impeached. Ah, Donald Trump will quit the presidency.”

He hit his punch line, saying, “16 years later we may look at Donald Trump and he’s still President of the United States.”

Was that wishful thinking or is he assuming Trump will be the last elected President of our time?

Whatever it was, he was right about one thing: Media screwed up their reporting of Donald Trump because they clung to their own ideas of what a candidate should or could do, instead of paying attention to what he was actually doing.