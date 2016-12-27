C&L's Good Guys Of The Year: #5: Seth Meyers

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Jimmy Fallon played with Trump's hair and Colbert did as well as he could as an employee of Les Moonves, but the best in late night this year came from Seth Meyers.

One very excellent example from September:

TRUMP: I finished it, I finished it. You know what I mean. President Barack Obama was born in the United States, PERIOD.

MEYERS: Obama Was Born In The United States, PERIOD? F*ck You, exclamation point.

And he continued by hammering Chris Christie about his RNC "prosecution" of Hillary Clinton versus his own Bridgegate:

MEYERS: Say what you will about Hillary's email server, it never stuck an ambulance in traffic, you cartoon gangster.

We're happy to hear who you think the "good guys" were in media this year. Leave us a comment below, and congratulations Seth Meyers -- keep up the good work.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV