C&L's Good Guys Of The Year: #5: Seth Meyers

Jimmy Fallon played with Trump's hair and Colbert did as well as he could as an employee of Les Moonves, but the best in late night this year came from Seth Meyers.

One very excellent example from September:

TRUMP: I finished it, I finished it. You know what I mean. President Barack Obama was born in the United States, PERIOD. MEYERS: Obama Was Born In The United States, PERIOD? F*ck You, exclamation point.

And he continued by hammering Chris Christie about his RNC "prosecution" of Hillary Clinton versus his own Bridgegate:

MEYERS: Say what you will about Hillary's email server, it never stuck an ambulance in traffic, you cartoon gangster.

We're happy to hear who you think the "good guys" were in media this year. Leave us a comment below, and congratulations Seth Meyers -- keep up the good work.