C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Kaylee Rogers

Miami Herald:

Kaylee Rogers has mild autism and ADHD and attends Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, according to the BBC. The school, which is dedicated to children with learning disabilities, held an end-of-the-semester musical show Sunday, and Rogers was selected to sing a version of “Hallelujah,” with the lyrics modified to reflect the Christmas season, according to Belfast Live.

Killiad’s principal, Colin Millar, told Belfast Live.... “Kaylee is a lovely child; she’s very quiet and shy, but when she opens her mouth to sing, something wonderful happens.”