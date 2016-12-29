C&L's Late Nite Music Club With La Düsseldorf

By Dale Merrill
When Neu! packed it in following their album Neu! '75, member Klaus Dinger formed a new band with his brother Thomas and Hans Lampe (both of whom had contributed to Neu! in some form or another during the group's existence.)

Operating under the name La Düsseldorf, their released their self-titled debut album in 1976. They saw a decent amount of success for a band lumped under the Krautrock umbrella. Brian Eno considered them high influential and David Bowie cited them as "the soundtrack of the eighties" in interviews.

What are you listening to tonight?


La Dusseldorf
La Dusseldorf
Artist: LA DUSSELDORF
