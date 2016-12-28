C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Suede

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

In 1992, it seemed that the only buzzword for rock music was grunge. Suede's debut single, "The Drowners", came out that year though and, with a bucking the dressing down trend and embracing Bowie and Bolan instead of Black Sabbath and Black Flag, served as a bit of an antithesis to all that chatter and groan.

Well, at least in the UK it did.

In 2014, NME made a 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. "The Drowners" came in at number 104. Popmatters did a poll of the 100 greatest alternative singles of the 90's and the song landed at the number 40 position.

What are you listening to tonight?


Suede
Suede
Price: $6.00
(As of 12/28/16 06:59 am details)
Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV