C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Suede
In 1992, it seemed that the only buzzword for rock music was grunge. Suede's debut single, "The Drowners", came out that year though and, with a bucking the dressing down trend and embracing Bowie and Bolan instead of Black Sabbath and Black Flag, served as a bit of an antithesis to all that chatter and groan.
Well, at least in the UK it did.
In 2014, NME made a 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. "The Drowners" came in at number 104. Popmatters did a poll of the 100 greatest alternative singles of the 90's and the song landed at the number 40 position.
What are you listening to tonight?
