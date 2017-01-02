C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Writhing Squares

With it being 2017 I guess it is time to start looking back on the albums released in '16 that I listened to a whole lot.

In The Void Above from Philadelphia's Writhing Squares was one of them. Comprised of Daniel form Purling Hiss and Kevin of Ecstatic Vision, this record takes the hi-faulting art leanings of Kosmische experimentalism and give it some dirty and down in the streets 'tude.

Stay tuned for more of my favorites of 2016 over the next few weeks. I have to piece them together from memory and some hand written notes. Why so analog of a way you ask? Well, not only because most of the music I bought this year was on vinyl but also my trusty old computer where I kept such notes and thoughts filed in crossed the rainbow bridge in the late summer. That and the new machine I replace it with has had some issues with Windows 10 and has had to be reformatted twice already in it's 3 months of life. Hoping this year, once everything is in order, doesn't give me such issues.

But enough of my blues. What are you listening to tonight?