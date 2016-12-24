C&L's Santa Nite Chiller Theater: Santa Claus Conquers The Martians (1964)

By driftglass
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Trailer from the re-release in 2011:

As one YouTube wag noted, this is truly "The Second Greatest Story Ever Told".

Fully restored to its original, eight-color-box Crayola glory and bumped down to a 1.33:1 aspect ratio so you can see all the Hidden Stuff that was screen-cropped from the original (there is no Hidden Stuff), the only real problem with Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, beyond the plot and acting and sets and "writing" ......is the title.

I mean, kinda gives the ending away, doesn't it?

Anyway, this permanent occupant of the 2:00 AM movie room slot at every science fiction convention I have ever attended pairs well with domestic beer, mescaline and sleep deprivation.

Or so I am told.

Enjoy!


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV