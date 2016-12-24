C&L's Santa Nite Chiller Theater: Santa Claus Conquers The Martians (1964)

Trailer from the re-release in 2011:

As one YouTube wag noted, this is truly "The Second Greatest Story Ever Told".

Fully restored to its original, eight-color-box Crayola glory and bumped down to a 1.33:1 aspect ratio so you can see all the Hidden Stuff that was screen-cropped from the original (there is no Hidden Stuff), the only real problem with Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, beyond the plot and acting and sets and "writing" ......is the title.

I mean, kinda gives the ending away, doesn't it?

Anyway, this permanent occupant of the 2:00 AM movie room slot at every science fiction convention I have ever attended pairs well with domestic beer, mescaline and sleep deprivation.

Or so I am told.

Enjoy!