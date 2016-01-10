Crookie Good Guy Award - David Fahrenthold

By Frances Langum
13 weeks ago by Frances Langum
up

He uses a pen, a pad of paper, and a hella good phone charger:

And if it weren't for David Fahrenthold, we wouldn't know at least 70% of what we know about Trump's Foundation and the Trump finances. Not that we know a lot.

As Karoli wrote in September, Fahrenthold's talent is illustrated by how unhinged his reporting makes Trump surrogates like Boris Epshteyn:

In an interview on CNN, Epshteyn declared, "I'm not the attorney or the accountant for the Foundation. David Fahrenthold is not an accountant at all. He's trying to find clues and piece them together. All of his other writings have been complete failures."

Well no, they've been really accurate, actually. As someone who spends a fair amount of her own time combing through non-profit tax returns, I'm here to tell you that Fahrenthold's reporting has been right on the mark when it comes to what he has uncovered and the implications of that. No hysterical overblown reports at all. He's dealt in the facts and been tireless about following up on them.

As further evidence of Fahrenthold's solid reporting, Trump nor any of his surrogates have actually denied the allegations or pointed out one factual inaccuracy. But for good measure, Epshteyn just flatly lied. "It's his job but he's the reporter that's dead set on disparaging this Foundation that does good work."

Since he asked Russia to hack Hillary emails "as a joke," I'm totally joking when I say anyone with a copy of Donald's tax returns or any other records from any year should mail them to David Fahrentold.


↓ Story continues below ↓

I swear, it would be a laugh riot.

Comments

