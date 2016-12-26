Drexel Professor Lands In Hot Water For 'White Genocide' Tweet

Before Trump was elected, the idea of "white genocide" was just some, sick ironic joke, seemingly perpetrated by and for the feeble-minded. Used only by white nationalists/nazis and trailer trash. But with the sobering election results, it's become clearer that there are many more millions who believe such nonsense than just the most extreme Fox News viewers. They really do think they're (the white race) under attack.

It'll be interesting to see if Drexel kowtows to these paranoid delusions and fires Ciccariello-Maher. Sort of a small litmus test for the new reality of living in Trump's Amerika.

Source: Philly.com

Drexel University officials had a quiet Christmas holiday weekend loudly interrupted Sunday night, thanks to a professor who took to Twitter to let loose some extreme views. "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide," associate professor of politics and global studies George Ciccariello-Maher wrote on Christmas Eve.

He then wrote on Sunday: "To clarify: when the whites were massacre during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed." Not long thereafter, Ciccariello-Maher's tweets were picked up by the Daily Caller, Breitbart and other conservative news sites. His tweets are not public, or at least weren't as of Monday morning. It is public, though, that he has over 10,000 followers and has tweeted over 16,000 times. Drexel issued this official statement Sunday night: Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher's inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University. The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.