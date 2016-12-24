Fox Promotes Trump Hotel Steakhouse For Christmas

First the media gives him about $2 billion in free air time during his campaign, at least $30 million of which was from his best buddies over at Fox "News." Now we get to look forward to this.

Here's the gang from this Christmas Eve's Fox & Friends with another gift for Donald Trump -- promoting the steakhouse at his Trump hotel just in time for the holiday.

Rather than looking at Trump's huge conflicts of interest with his refusal to separate himself and his family from his business interests, we're going to get to look forward to Fox promoting them instead.