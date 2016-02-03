'Lock Him Up!' 71% Of NJ Voters Wanted Gov. Christie On Trial

How times have changed for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

At one time he was courted by the GOP power players to be the republican presidential candidate in 2012, and now he just had two of his pet bills spectacularly torpedoed!

New Jersey politicians are calling it his "Boston tea party."

The NY Times writes:

The governor and the Democratic leaders of the State Legislature were rushing through a hastily written bill that would have relaxed ethics laws to allow Mr. Christie to profit from sales of a book and given raises to hundreds of public officials. And, in what the governor’s critics called his “revenge bill,” the same package of legislation would have eliminated a requirement that local governments pay to publish legal notices in newspapers — punishing an industry that relentlessly chronicled the bridge scandal. It was the kind of deal that would have breezed through even a year ago, when Mr. Christie wielded so much control that Republicans reversed their own votes to block overrides of his vetoes. This time, his own lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, who, along with her husband, a judge, was in line for a raise, called the legislation “ridiculous.”

And in a new poll, Christie's approval rating is at 18% and a super majority of voters wanted to see him on trial for the Bridgegate scandal.

Good times!

Christie can only hope that the man he groveled to and for, Donald Trump, throws him a bone of some kind.