Hawaii Café's Sign: If You Voted For Trump You Cannot Eat Here! No Nazis

Here's a story that's shaking Fox News at its core.

Honolulu's Café 8 ½, a good Italian restaurant posted a sign that tells their customers, "If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis.”

Heavens to Betsy!

You might expect online conservatives to go ballistic over this sign and they did.

Eater reports that they took to Yelp, Twitter, Facebook, TripAdvisor to attack the eatery.

Hawaii is a very Democratic state and after Stanly Chang ousted the lone Republican remaining, Sam Slom, it's become the only state in the nation to have an all-Democratic legislative body.

I have to say I'm surprised because most Italian American stories I read about turn out to be from Antonin Scalia type conservatives.

I never heard Republicans complain when Geno's, an Italian Philadelphia cheesesteak eatery jumped into the immigration debate when they posted a sing that said, "This Is AMERICA: WHEN ORDERING `SPEAK ENGLISH."

Most conservatives supporters Geno's right to free speech and whatnot and jumped on the "political correctness' nonsense they usually do.

I think it's outrageous for restaurants to post signs like Geno's because it discriminates against all non-English speakers and it's targeted at Hispanics.

The Café 8 ½ sign is silly. They have a right to post it if they want, but it's pretty much unenforceable unless Trump supporters engage with the staff.

Even then they said they wouldn't put anything in the food.