He’s A’Comin’ Fer Your Guns, Boys!

Newt Gingrich is all beside himself. That boy is so anxious that he could thread a sewing machine while it’s running.

Get a load of this.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is among the loudest Republican voices warning of a rush of big decisions from outgoing President Barack Obama’s administration that could be difficult for Donald Trump to undo. Gingrich told Fox News he expects a “desperate frenzy” from the Democrat, who in the last few days has banned oil drilling in vast tracts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, dismantled a dormant national registry for visitors from countries with active terror groups and issued the most pardons in a single day in U.S. history.

He claims that Trump will repeal 60 to 70 % of Obama’s legacy. If only, of course, Trump understands what the word legacy means.

Okay, please let me add that if there’s any type of “desperate frenzy” going on, it’s Newt Gingrich. That boy washed up, cashed it in, disgraced himself, and topped it all off with an amazing whine in 1999 and is willing to do anything to get attention. I mean, Honey, when your last good day was in the last century, you need to hush.