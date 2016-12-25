Life comes at your fast in the Donald Trump administration. Just two days ago Politico reported that Trump had named his recent few hires/promotions: Sean Spicer as lying press secretary, Hope Hicks as strategic lying communications director, Dan Scavino as fake news social media director and Jason Goebbels Miller as communications director of propaganda.

But, today, on Christmas Eve and the first day of Hannukah Politico broke news that Jason Goebbels Goatee Miller has decided to not join the Trump administration. Was this his choice or Trumps? To be honest, he has been an excellent Goebbels modern day replacement, spinning lies 24/7 on both social media and all news channels that will book the potato headed chinless lying liar.

Maybe he really wanted to press secretary job? Who knows.

In a statement to Politico he blamed the tried and true "I need to spend more time with my family" line.

“After spending this past week with my family, the most amount of time I have been able to spend with them since March 2015, it is clear they need to be my top priority right now and this is not the right time to start a new job as demanding as White House communications director,” Miller said. "My wife and I are also excited about the arrival of our second daughter in January, and I need to put them in front of my career."

Quitting a high profile job just 1 day after being offered it and just 3 weeks before inauguration is very suspicious and raises more questions than his bland statement answers.

I am sure the "real" story will come out sometime...or maybe CNN will hire him as a "consultant" like Corey, alleged woman beater, Lewandowski.