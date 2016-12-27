Lindsey Graham Says 99 Percent Of Senate Agrees On Russian Hacks

By Karoli Kuns
Lindsey Graham, to his credit, is not giving up on investigating Russia for the way they interfered with this election. I wish Democrats were as dogged as he on this issue, but they are apparently on board with an investigation, at least.

“There are 100 United States senators,” Graham said. “I would say that 99 of us believe the Russians did this and we’re going to do something about it."

Who is that 100th Senator, I wonder? Mitch McConnell? Jeff Sessions? I'm guessing either one could be The One, but Sessions is busy getting ready to destroy the Department of Justice, so maybe it's McConnell.

Graham vowed, "We’re going to put sanctions together that hit Putin as an individual and his inner circle for interfering in our election.”

It's a start. I'm more interested in the collusion between Trump, his advisors, and Putin. That's what needs to be investigated with a select committee given subpoena power.

(h/t Raw Story)


