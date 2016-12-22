Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Mike's Blog Round Up

Let's get right to the links:

Lance Mannion: Republicans and health-care costs.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I:Fascists, Nazis, and Donald Trump.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The WaPo and pro-Trump propaganda.

Gin and Tacos: Authoritarianism and conservative "freedom."

Can It Happen Here?: Heroism and the struggle against tyranny.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Latest from CLTV