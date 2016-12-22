Mike's Blog Round Up
Let's get right to the links:
Lance Mannion: Republicans and health-care costs.
Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I:Fascists, Nazis, and Donald Trump.
No More Mister Nice Blog: The WaPo and pro-Trump propaganda.
Gin and Tacos: Authoritarianism and conservative "freedom."
Can It Happen Here?: Heroism and the struggle against tyranny.
Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.
