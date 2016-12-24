With tomorrow being Christmas, this will be my last round-up of the week. See you all next time, in the new year, when there will be – ugh – a new POTUS. I wish you luck, America, but more than that I wish you strength to overcome and the capacity to move forward, progressively, even with the immediate prospect of fascist, jingoist, white nationalist leadership that threatens everything that is good and just about your country (and that threatens the rest of us as well). And to those who stand against the Orange Turd and the party, his party, that is the political manifestation of the death throes of empire, do not succumb to your own sectarianism. Stand united against this existential threat. Fight on the beaches, if you must. America is worth it.

Happy Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas. Merry "Christ"mas. Merry Mas. Happy Holidays.

