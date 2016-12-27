We lost another major musical talent in 2016, the estimable George Michael, a rare triple threat of award-winning songwriter/singer/producer. As awful as 2016 has been, we must acknowledge that it has amazing taste in music.

Sky Dancing finds inspiration for the future from the past.

Noahpinion looks at economics of magical thinking.

Max's Dad gives us thumbnail sketches of the incoming Trump Administration.

Bonus Track: World of Crap presents It's A Wonderful Life as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).