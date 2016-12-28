Yes, today we must look at the sorry state of our deplorable media. Fortunately we have some experts to take us on our journey.

The Hunting of the Snark channels her inner McArdle and explains altruism to us in the McArdle voice using McArdle reasoning.

Driftglass spends some time at the Journalist Club.

First Draft believes in using the right words for the job.

Bonus Track: Strong Language gives us a master's class in how the master himself, Shakespeare, used sweary language.

Super-Bonus Track: Vagabond Scholar has the 2016 Jon Swift Roundup, a best-of-the-blogs chosen by the bloggers themselves. Find a new blog to follow!

(And 2016 won't give us a break: the actress/author/activist Carrie Fisher has left the building. There are so many things for which to remember Fisher, it's hard to make a choice. But as my niece said to me, Carrie Fisher was a badass and a princess. And that is indeed the description of a life well-lived, and a role model for the ages.)

