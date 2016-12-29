Carl Paladino Told To Resign Within 24 Hours By Buffalo School Board

Carl Paladino, New York Trump campaign co-chair, has been under intense fire after he gave some truly despicable and racist answers to a local newspaper last week regarding the Obama's. Response has been fast and furious, culminating with the Buffalo Board of Education voting 6-2 to give Paladino the option of resigning by COB tomorrow or be removed. Whoops.

I am shocked that even 2 people voted against forcing him out, after reading the answers, which included the following:

1. What would you most like to happen in 2017?: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her. 2. What would you like to see go away in 2017?: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

Huffington Post reports that Carl Paladino has been told "quit or you're fired" by the Buffalo School Board today.

The resolution was presented by Hope Jay, a board member, who described Paladino's comments as: “unambiguously racist, morally repugnant, flagrantly disrespectful, inflammatory and inexcusable" and stated that they reflected negatively on “the Buffalo Board of Education, the City of Buffalo and its leadership and its citizens, the State of New York, and every decent human being in America and abroad who has been shocked and offended by his words.”

She received a standing ovation after the read her statement. Except, apparently, by the 2 morons who were totally fine with a racist staying on the school board. Cause, you know, racism. Those two Paladino friends, Patti Pierce and Larry Quinn, said they would have preferred an "apology."

Pierce actually had the nerve to say she hoped the people of Buffalo could forgive him like the community of Charleston, South Carolina felt all forgiving after Dylann Roof massacred 9 people in a church. I have no idea how she related a racist interview with a domestic terrorist.

↓ Story continues below ↓

She said we should “take a page out of the horrific massacre that happened in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine innocent people in a house of worship were slain by a hateful, hate-filled man.”

NO. Hard stop. Wrong. Fail. Never. Not gonna happen. Nope. Nada. Not today, Satan.

Paladino's comments, shockingly, were criticized by Donald Trump's campaign, although not by Trump himself. His spokesman said, “Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse."

Paladino tried to issue an apology, but it fell flat. He said he "never intended to hurt the minority community" and is definitely not a racist. He tried to justify his comments by saying he was just trying to be funny with his friends and never though his interview with a newspaper would actually be published. Cause, you know, newspapers are in the business of sitting on stuff like this.

Sadly, that apology didn't work. School board voted him out. The Buffalo Common Council also voted for his resignation. Thousands of residents protested and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund even got involved. The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization also told the Huffington Post that they were working on an official complaint about Paladino.

As of press time, Paladino hasn't agreed to step down.