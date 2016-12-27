Trump Supporters' Party Planning Ruined, Thanks Nazis!

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Supporters' Party Planning Ruined, Thanks Nazis!

What happened to their Nazi etiquette party planner?

Turns out this "alt-Right" (yeah) celebrity last name Cernovich was planning something called a "Deplora-Ball" (which sounds like a toilet cleaner to me, but I digress) in honor of Donald Trump's inauguration.

His friends wanted to come but they are Nazis and you know how they are. They wanted to do the whole salute Hitler thing at his party and Cernovich said no this is not a Nazi thing this is a Trump's Deplorables thing and it is YOUR job to bring the chips and dip, Adolph!

So Adolph and his friends called Cernovich a "cuck" and got out one of their mom's good cookie sheets and burned a book by Cernovich on Twitter. No, really:

Raw Story put it this way:

The neo-Nazis at The Daily Stormer quickly got involved and declared that Cernovich was a member of the “cuck/kike contingent of the Trump movement” who had “banned… heroes such as Richard Spencer and Sam Hyde” from attending the inauguration ball, while still inviting “Alt-Light figures attempting to kike-over the Alt-Right by making it non-racist and accepting of Jews.”

And when you make being a Nazi "non-racist" what's the point?

And every non-Trumpster, anti-Nazi in the universe went,

I'm just glad that in the year of our Lord 2016, Mel Brooks lived to see this moment. The end.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV