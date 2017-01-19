Barack And Michelle Obama's Goodbyes Are Definitely Not That

By Frances Langum
When you look at the way the Obamas are saying goodbye, it's easy to see they aren't going anywhere.

I was absolutely comforted by the not-at-all subtle tweet from the First Lady:

Didja catch that?

And then there's President Obama's farewell Facebook post, which ends...

And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.'

Yes, we can.

And if you'd like to stay connected, you can sign up here to keeping getting updates from me: https://act.barackobamafoundation.org/Keep-In-Touch

It's up to us to keep fighting. But we are not alone. Time to fight.


