C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Captain Beefheart

Once you've heard Captain Beefheart, you never forget it. Sure, for many it is something that completely puzzling or disturbing but for those who dig it, it's something that they make part of their musical diet from then on. I'm in the latter category.

The Captain, Don Van Vliet, was born on this day, January 15th in 1941. The day should be a national holiday.

What are you listening to tonight?