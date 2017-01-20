C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Howlin' Rain

I first thought about posting some Reagan era punk rock song tonight. Then I saw Eric Davidson of the New Bomb Turk's list and decided he had it covered pretty well.

So I decided to post something with a bit more of a hesher with a lot of soul vibe instead. I was recently sorting through some boxes of stuff at home and found a copy of Howlin' Rain's 2008 Magnificent Friend in one of them. It had been a few years since I had thought about the album. It was a major car disc for a summer of two a few years back. Tonight though the 2nd song takes on a bit of new context.

We'll get through this people. It's not going to be easy but we will. What music do you have on to get you through it tonight?