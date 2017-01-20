C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Howlin' Rain

By Dale Merrill
I first thought about posting some Reagan era punk rock song tonight. Then I saw Eric Davidson of the New Bomb Turk's list and decided he had it covered pretty well.

So I decided to post something with a bit more of a hesher with a lot of soul vibe instead. I was recently sorting through some boxes of stuff at home and found a copy of Howlin' Rain's 2008 Magnificent Friend in one of them. It had been a few years since I had thought about the album. It was a major car disc for a summer of two a few years back. Tonight though the 2nd song takes on a bit of new context.

We'll get through this people. It's not going to be easy but we will. What music do you have on to get you through it tonight?


Magnificent Fiend
Magnificent Fiend
Artist: Howlin Rain
Price: $2.51
(As of 01/20/17 05:52 am details)

