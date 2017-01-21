C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Movie: Theater Of Blood (1973)
For an actor like Vincent Price, this must have been a dream gig. An horror movie with a decent cast and real budget in which the protagonist gets to play Shakespeare all the way over the top while avenging himself on his critics. His scheme involves running through several disguises and roles and throwing himself into each one, but the real pleasure here is paying attention to Price the skilled thespian masterfully play the part of a crappy actor.
Enjoy!
