C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Movie: Theater Of Blood (1973)

By driftglass
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

For an actor like Vincent Price, this must have been a dream gig. An horror movie with a decent cast and real budget in which the protagonist gets to play Shakespeare all the way over the top while avenging himself on his critics. His scheme involves running through several disguises and roles and throwing himself into each one, but the real pleasure here is paying attention to Price the skilled thespian masterfully play the part of a crappy actor.

Enjoy!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV