Donald Trump Calls Syrian Refugees Taken In By Germany 'Illegals'

I was going to write a piece today on why Donald Trump's Twitter account is a national security risk, but after reading his interview overseas today, I think I'll amend that to every time he is interviewed on foreign policy.

In a joint (Not Spike Lee's) interview with UK's The Times and Germany's Bild, Trump made many alarming statements, including a few about Brexit, NATO and Angela Merkel.

Trump's views on immigration are as far right and nationalistic as can be and he reiterated to the world how uneducated he is on basic immigration laws when he bashed Merkel for accepting so many Syrian refugees into her country.

Trump said, "I think she made one very catastrophic mistake, and that was taking all of these illegals, you know, taking all of the people from wherever they come from,” he said. “And nobody even knows where they come from.”

Of course refugees fleeing from a war torn country and invited into a country for safe harbor are not "illegals," but not in Trump's mind it would appear.

And Germany does know where they come from. They welcomed them.

Trump also painted Chancellor Merkel with the same brush as his BFF Putin:

He described them as leaders he would trust at the beginning of his presidency, but noted that this could quickly change.“Well, I start off trusting both — but let’s see how long that lasts,” he said. “It may not last long at all.”

The Independent writes:

He linked the migrant issue with the UK referendum vote to leave the EU."I do believe this, if they [EU countries] hadn't been forced to take in all of the refugees, so many, with all the problems that it . . . entails, I think that you wouldn't have a Brexit." It probably could have worked out but this was the final straw, this was the final straw that broke the camel's back."He repeated his vow to be tough on immigration into the US. He called the North American Treaty Organization "obsolete because it wasn't taking care of terror" and said member organizations are not paying their "fair share".

"I said a long time ago that NATO had problems. Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago. Number two, the countries aren't paying what they're supposed to pay." He added: "A lot of these countries aren't paying what they're supposed to be paying, which I think is very unfair to the United States. With that being said, NATO is very important to me.

And he hasn't even been sworn in yet.