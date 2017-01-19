Former Iowa Senator Gets 15 Month Sentence For Corruption

Former Iowa state senator Kent Sorenson was sentenced to 15 months for a scheme which saw him changing his endorsement from Michele Bachmann to Ron Paul just before the 2012 Republican Caucus in Iowa , and collecting a cool $73,000 in the process. Not so cool was the 15 month sentence he received for his actions.

The sentence was a surprising one, as Sorenson had been cooperating with Federal authorities, and both prosecution and defense had agreed on probation and community service. District Judge Robert Pratt had other ideas though, calling Sorenson's actions "the very definition of political corruption."



Source: Whotv

MILO, Iowa — A former state senator convicted for his part in a scheme to cover up payments he received in exchange for his endorsement of presidential candidates is lashing out at critics. Kent Sorenson, of Milo, took to Facebook to apologize for his actions, ask for help for his family as he prepares to serve his 15-month prison sentence and defend his family. Sorenson wrote: While I am well aware that many are gleeful for this day... I would like to take a moment to address you. Feel free to lob all the insults and criticism you would like towards me. I was the elected official, I was the one that aired[sic] and I was the one that made the choices I did. It is absolutely disgusting to direct that towards my wife and kids. They did absolutely nothing wrong and attacking them shows your lowest form of scum.

