Fox News' Shep Smith: Trump's Travel Ban Gave Jihadists 'Exactly What They Wanted'

Fox News' Shepard Smith delivered a knockout blow to the Trump administration after he recounted what has happened after the "travel ban" was put into effect and said, jihadist groups received "exactly what they wanted. We know because they've said so for years."

After the U.S. was attacked on 9/11, George W. Bush was careful how he handled our Muslim allies and the religion of Islam.

He made numerous statements praising the religion of Islam and their people while only singling out our enemies, who twisted the faith for evil.

Bush wasn't one to throw around the phrase "radical Islam" when it suited his needs, but not so for Trump and his base of supporters who attack all those who refused to use their pet phrase.

President Obama calmly explained why he never mimicked their label.

After Shep Smith recounted the events that took place since the "Muslim ban" went into effect he said, "Already some jihadist groups are claiming victory over the executive order, saying that the policy proves the United States is at war with Islam."

He continued, "They are calling president Trump's action, the 'blessed ban.' It's exactly what they wanted. We know because they've said so for years."

Republican lawmakers are slamming Trump's actions here. Even Sen. Bob Corker said, "we all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders."

Sen. Lamar Alexander said, "While not explicitly a religious test, it comes close to one which is inconsistent with our American character."