Jake Tapper Calls Out Trump's Lies About Voter Fraud

Trump claimed 3-5 million voted illegally. His evidence? Nothing. An investigation into this unlawful practice? Never going to happen.

It'd be great if people like Jake Tapper would start using the useful word "Bullshit" or "Lies" for anything that comes out Trump's piehole. Because that's all it ever is with him.

Source: TV Newser

Tapper made an intriguing statement in his open: “It was interesting that Mr. Spicer did not say that he shared the belief, even after he was asked. So why would that be? That would be because there is zero evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election.” He continued: “If President Trump’s beliefs are true, Republican leaders in Congress should be holding hearings and trumpeting this injustice every single day…unless, of course, it is not even remotely true, which is, of course, the case.”