Joe Biden On Russia Hacks: Trump Is Being 'Mindless'

It was a very long interview with Joe Biden on the Newshour last night, (we will likely post more later) but this part was immediately postworthy:

-- transcript --

WOODRUFF: Come back the foreign policy. Have you seen now the report by the intelligence community on Russian hacking?

BIDEN: Yes, I have. Yes, I've read it.

WOODRUFF: And?

BIDEN: There is overwhelming consensus in the community and overwhelming evidence that Russia did engage in an effort to impact the election. There is no evidence that they actually tampered with voting booths or tampered with voting rolls, but there is clear evidence that they, in fact, were engaged in activities designed to try to impact the outcome of the election.

WOODRUFF: Any evidence of any American cooperation with the Russians in doing that?

BIDEN: I'm not going to comment on that, you see. I don't want to comment on any of the details. There will be an unclassified version released very shortly, and it will lay out in bold print what they know.

WOODRUFF: Will the American people learn something new from this?

BIDEN: I think it will probably confirm what a lot of the American people think. But it will state clearly that the Russians did, as a matter of policy, attempt to affect....Three things: one, it attempted to discredit the US electoral process by implying that or saying the foundation for it is not on the level. Two, there is evidence that there was an attempt to hurt Mrs. Clinton, but there is also evidence that there was wider hacking than some people thought. So the idea that the Russians were not involved in an effort to engage in our electoral process is simply not able to be sustained. They were.

WOODRUFF: Excuse me, in connection with that, the criticism by the President-elect of the intelligence community in this country, belittling of the intelligence community: do you think that's just politics, or do you think it's dangerous?

BIDEN: I think it's dangerous. I hope... Some very smart people like General Mattis and others, ...for a President not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to the intelligence agencies from Defense intelligence to the CIA, et cetera, is absolutely mindless. It's just mindless. How would you... Now, can you disagree? Can you ask for more detail? Can you question whether or not there is a disagreement among the various intelligence agencies? That's all legitimate. But the idea that you know more than the intelligence community knows, it's like saying I know more about physics than my professor. I didn't read the book, I just know I know more. It's not a... It's worrisome. I'm assuming it will change.

WOODRUFF: If what the Russians did is this serious, should there be more retaliation than what the administration has just announced?

BIDEN: When the question was, 'Would we respond to the hacking?' over a month ago I said, 'At our time and choosing we would.' Some of what we did you will know and some you will not know. And we've done both. Things you do not know, and things that are known, like...expelling of the diplomats.

WOODRUFF: Will we know those things?

BIDEN: Hope not.