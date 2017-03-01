Kellyanne Conway Cites 'GOP Mandate' For Gutting Ethics Office?

By Frances Langum
By Frances Langum
up

We outlined earlier exactly how the Republican Congress. in their first act since Trump was elected, shut down independent ethics investigations against themselves.

Have you called your Republican Congressperson to find out how they voted? Even if (and especially if) they won't give you an answer, that's news. Let your local news outlets know how the call goes.

And here is a very good article on how to find and call your Representative in Congress.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway earns her yuge salary today by spinning for the Congress, who doesn't pay her. I'm betting right around the time calls for impeachment reach 52% in the polls she stops doing that. Transcript via Politico, emphasis added by me:

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Look, there's a very ambitious agenda to push forward. The Republicans have been given the majority in the House and the Senate, most of the governorships, they've won over 1,000 state legislative seats under President Obama's watch. So there's a mandate there for them to make significant change.

...Let's make clear that you're still going to have an Office of Complaint Review. In other words, it’s not like we’re taking away everything.

No not everything. Just independent review of congressional behavior.

C'mon Kellyanne you know what these guys are going to do with that license.

Everybody knows.


