Madonna Drops F-Bombs On 'Our Detractors' Of The Women's March During Speech

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by John Amato
up

Superstar pop icon Madonna, dropped two f-bombs before MSNBC was able to cut away from her during her speech in support of the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Madonna said, " The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let's march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid."

She continued, " That we are not alone, that we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you."

She smiled and said again, Fuck you!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV