Madonna Drops F-Bombs On 'Our Detractors' Of The Women's March During Speech

Superstar pop icon Madonna, dropped two f-bombs before MSNBC was able to cut away from her during her speech in support of the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Madonna said, " The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let's march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid."

She continued, " That we are not alone, that we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, fuck you."

She smiled and said again, Fuck you!