Mass Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport With Multiple Casualties, 5 Dead
A shooter opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal Two of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood airport, killing at least three people and injuring many others.
The first report came from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer:
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
NBC News reports:
A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, leaving "multiple people dead" and injuring several others as panicked travelers took cover, the Broward County sheriff said.
A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.
In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.
We will update the post with information as it's available.
Update: CNN reports 5 dead.
