Mass Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport With Multiple Casualties, 5 Dead

By Karoli Kuns
A shooter opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal Two of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood airport, killing at least three people and injuring many others.

The first report came from former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer:

NBC News reports:

A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, leaving "multiple people dead" and injuring several others as panicked travelers took cover, the Broward County sheriff said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.

In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.

We will update the post with information as it's available.

Update: CNN reports 5 dead.


