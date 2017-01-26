Mexico's President Nieto Cancels Trump Meeting

After Trump signed an executive order for the "immediate construction of a border wall," on Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted out Thursday, that he was not showing up for his scheduled visit on January 31st.

Trump has been demanding that Mexico pay for Donald's wall which hasn't been going over too well with Mexico's political class.

After Trump shot off a few very early tweets about Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto responded in kind to Trump.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

He wrote, "This morning we informed the White House that I will not attended the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with @POTUS,”

I imagine Trump knew the meeting wasn't going to take place before Nieto's tweet and he responded via his favorite social media tool.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

"Mexico is the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner and is the second-largest export market for American-made goods, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The Hill reports that the Mexican president's approval rating is at 12% so Trump is turning out to be a handy foil.

Now that's negotiating!