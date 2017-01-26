Mexico's President Nieto Cancels Trump Meeting

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mexico's President Nieto Cancels Trump Meeting

After Trump signed an executive order for the "immediate construction of a border wall," on Wednesday, President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted out Thursday, that he was not showing up for his scheduled visit on January 31st.

Trump has been demanding that Mexico pay for Donald's wall which hasn't been going over too well with Mexico's political class.

After Trump shot off a few very early tweets about Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto responded in kind to Trump.

He wrote, "This morning we informed the White House that I will not attended the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with @POTUS,”

I imagine Trump knew the meeting wasn't going to take place before Nieto's tweet and he responded via his favorite social media tool.

"Mexico is the U.S.’s third-largest trading partner and is the second-largest export market for American-made goods, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The Hill reports that the Mexican president's approval rating is at 12% so Trump is turning out to be a handy foil.

Now that's negotiating!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV