Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Happy New Year! A number of liberal bloggers are (happily) saying good bye to 2016...

Strangely Blogged wonders about getting dropped in the wrong timeline.

Rob Hoffman needs a bigger cart...

Big Bad Bald Bastard recommends snark (and a really awesome song!) to cope with the new year.

Rubber Hose has predictions for 2017 and an offer to keep him accountable.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal from The Professional Left Podcast, which is one of the few independent podcasts that doesn't take the holidays off. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV