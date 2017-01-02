Happy New Year! A number of liberal bloggers are (happily) saying good bye to 2016...

Strangely Blogged wonders about getting dropped in the wrong timeline.

Rob Hoffman needs a bigger cart...

Big Bad Bald Bastard recommends snark (and a really awesome song!) to cope with the new year.

Rubber Hose has predictions for 2017 and an offer to keep him accountable.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal from The Professional Left Podcast, which is one of the few independent podcasts that doesn't take the holidays off. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.