Oliver Willis: The Israeli Attorney General is saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has some explaining to do about gifts he received from business associates.

Booman Tribune: Most Republicans are saying they won a mandate for their extremist agenda.

Balloon Juice: Other GOPers are saying they want to delay their Obamacare repeal implementation until after the 2020 election.

On the Economy: Jared Bernstein is saying what everyone should be thinking when it comes to Sam Brownback's suicidal supply-side tax cuts in Kansas.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Red states in the Southeast and Sunbelt are following the Reagan model by reducing tax rates and easing regulations." (Current Trump advisers Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore, on “The Red-State Path to Prosperity,” March 27, 2013.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.