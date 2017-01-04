Murdoch Is Reportedly Advising Trump On FCC Picks

By News Hound Ellen
Murdoch Is Reportedly Advising Trump On FCC Picks

Apparently, in Right-Wing Billionaire World, two television networks (FNC and FBN) devoted to promoting conservative causes is not a big enough thumb on the scale of democracy.

From Gabriel Sherman:

According to a well-placed source, Trump has asked Murdoch to submit names for FCC Chairman. Murdoch, another source said, also wants conditions put on the AT&T-Time Warner merger, and he could lobby Trump to make that happen.

Want to fight this oligarchy? Check out Indivisible: A Practical Guide For Resisting The Trump Agenda.

Crossposted at News Hounds.
We watch Fox so you don't have to!


