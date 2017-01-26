The Netherlands Smacks Trump On 'America First' And Abortion

The rest of the world is laughing at the United States. What else is there to do?

As of this writing, the video has been over 10 million times on YouTube.

Source: Telegraph Journal

Donald Trump has vowed to put America first as president, but the Dutch hope he will put the “Netherlands second” in a hilarious spoof which has racked up millions of hits. Dutch news satire show Zondag Met Lubach released a fake tourism advert introducing the Republican politician to their “tiny country”. “The whole world was watching the inauguration,” Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach says introducing the clip. “He had a clear message to the rest of the world: ‘I will screw you over big time.’ Well okay, he used slightly different words: ‘From this day forward. It’s going to be only America first’. “And we realise it’s better for us to get along [so] we decided to introduce our tiny country to him in a way that will probably appeal to him the most.”

Meanwhile, the government of the Netherlands is having none of Trump's nonsense when it comes to abortion funding for women in developing countries:

Good to know many in the world community aren't lying down for the menace who was inaugurated last week. Thanks, Netherlands.