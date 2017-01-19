Perry And Franken Help Out The Saturday Night Live Writers

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Scarce
up

Al Franken, thanks for being you.

At the opening of his questions for Energy nominee Rick Perry, the Minnesota Senator indicated that the two had met earlier this week in Franken's office. Those pre-hearing meetings are common in confirmation procedures.

"Were you glad you met me?" said Franken.

Hey, who wouldn't be? But Perry isn't quite (?) as quick on his comedy feet as Franken, and he stepped in it.

"I hope you are as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch." said the former Texas governor.

Um.....

Yeah moving on.

At least Perry acknowledged that he likely inspired a Saturday Night Live skit. He seems to have a much thicker skin and ability to self-mock than the President-elect. Sad!


