Politics And Reality Radio: The Crimes Of Seal Team Six; Trump, Russia And The Left

Seal Team Six-- the highly trained "tip of the spear" widely hailed for killing Osama Bin Laden -- has taken on legendary status in the American imagination. But this week, Matthew Cole offered a painstakingly reported look at the darker side of the vaunted special operations group for The Intercept. We'll be joined by Cole to discuss the abuses he uncovered, and the failures of command that enabled them.

Then we'll speak with Yale political scientist John Stoehr about the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russians hacked the 2016 election, and how on the left the issue has become intertwined with hostility toward Hillary Clinton and resentments lingering from the Democratic primaries.

Playlist:

Junior Parker: "Tax Man"

Blackalicious: "Alphabet Aerobics"

Ricky Nelson: "Lonesome Town"

