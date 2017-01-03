Report: Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News, Heading To NBC

By Karoli Kuns
Well, this ought to be interesting. After being Donald Trump's punching bag on Fox News, Megyn Kelly is reportedly heading to NBC, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports that she will have her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor a Sunday night news show, and participate in the network's political coverage.

This news is being greeted with about as much enthusiasm as one might expect.


