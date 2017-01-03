Report: Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News, Heading To NBC

Well, this ought to be interesting. After being Donald Trump's punching bag on Fox News, Megyn Kelly is reportedly heading to NBC, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports that she will have her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor a Sunday night news show, and participate in the network's political coverage.

This news is being greeted with about as much enthusiasm as one might expect.

Megyn Kelly to get rewarded for her relentless flogging of the racist, fictitious New Black Panthers voting story https://t.co/4CMNG7X2Q0 — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) January 3, 2017

And MSNBC just hired Greta Van Sustern. The normalization of Trump by the media goes on.https://t.co/o4fCb6y7xO — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 3, 2017

Never forget Megyn Kelly pushed a racist myth that blacks were intimidating white voters https://t.co/pDC7IDWVK3 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) January 3, 2017