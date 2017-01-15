Scottish Newspaper's TV Guide Brilliantly Nails Trump's Surreal 'Twilight Zone' Inauguration

Scotland's The Sunday Herald struck a chord this week with a hilarious and chilling preview of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

In its Sunday TV guide section, the paper characterizes Trump's swearing in as a return of The Twilight Zone.

The Herald guide describes the inauguration as an alternate history, likening it to "What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War."

"This huge virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years sets out to build on an alternative present," the paper explains. "The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president."

"It sounds far-fetched, and it is," the description continues, "but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible."

"It's a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we're not careful."

Read the entire entry below.