Sen. Angus King: Trump's Muslim Ban Is 'Worst Foreign Policy Decision Since Invasion Of Iraq'

Sen. Angus King (I) told CNN this morning that Trump's travel ban is "the worst foreign policy decision since the invasion of Iraq."

On CNN's New Day this morning, host Alisyn Camerota asked Senator King why he disagreed with Trump that the ban will make America safer.

"It will make America much more dangerous. I think this is probably the worst foreign policy decision since the invasion of Iraq."

The Senator continued, "What it's done is played right into ISIS' hands. -- They want us to turn this into a war of the west against Islam."

Sen. King explained that there are 1.6 billion Muslims in the world and the U.S. doesn't want a war with them.

And Sen. King had a bigger point to make regarding our gathering of information:

"A great deal of intelligence that we get about terrorism comes from abroad comes from Muslims -- that's where the tips come from and something like this makes it harder for those people to have confidence in our government," "It's a disaster from the point of view of national security. It's also a disaster from the point of view of how they did it. They didn't consult with homeland security, they didn't consult with their new Secretary of Defense, their new Secretary of Homeland Security. Didn't consult with the Justice Department. This was done in the dark of night at the White House. No consultation with anybody, and terrible process, terrible results."

That about sums up what has transpired since Trump's unveiled his big 'travel ban.'

To Trump's supporters banning Muslims is awesome, but as a strategic policy aimed at protecting America, it borders on the criminal.