Shep Smith Calls Out Trump's Bogus Voter Fraud Scam

Fox News host Shep Smith recapped Trump's call for a major investigation into widespread voter fraud and explained why there is no data, facts, or evidence to prove there is voter fraud at all.

Not even Fox News has found any evidence to back up his claims.

Smith said,

"President Trump vowing to launch a major investigation into unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud. The president said in a series of tweets this morning, and I quote, "I will be asking for a major investigation VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal, and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures." So far the White House has provided no evidence of any kind to back up these claims.

"Fox News is not aware of any reliable studies or information that suggests that there is widespread voter fraud anywhere in America. Individual secretaries of state across the nation oversee elections, most of them happen to be Republican, and every secretary of state in the United States reports there is no widespread voter fraud. A Pew study, once cited by the president's team, shows not a single incident of voter fraud across the nation.

And even Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said yesterday there is no evidence.

President Trump has said he would have won the popular vote except that millions of people, three to five million people, voted illegally.

Again, he has presented no reliable evidence, and neither Fox News or any other organization of any kind has presented any evidence of voter fraud. Today, a new and different investigation suggested by the press secretary, Sean Spicer. Not of voter fraud in a presidential election, but voter roll irregularities.

[...]

So it's no longer just about widespread voter fraud, which does not exist, 2016's presidential election, but about voter registration, dead people, and multistate registration. This is different from the allegation the president made. Remember, President Trump said he would have gotten up to five million more votes if people hadn't voted illegally. So, President Trump said one thing while his spokesman said another."