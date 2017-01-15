Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The Sunday Shows answers at least one question: Where the heck is Mike Pence?

And of course it's 'meet the conservatives' on Face the Nation in which you have to have Mike Pence AND Newt Gingrich so you get BOTH SIDES.

But to wipe that 'both sides' taste from your mouth, Rep. John Lewis will be on Meet the Press. NBC again getting the gets with that one. OH NEVERMIND the panel is Rich Lowry of National Review and Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute. BOTH SIDES! Newt and Pence eat your heart out!

The juicy show appears to be Reliable Sources with both Buzzfeed's PeeGate "revelations" and settlements over Bill O'Reilly's uninvited phone wanking on deck.

LINEUP:

Face the Nation, CBS: Pence, Newt Gingrich, Joe Manchin. Panel: Ben Domenech, Ruth Marcus, Ed O’Keefe, and John Heilemann.

Reliable Sources, CNN: Ben Smith (Buzzfeed). Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, Margaret Sullivan, Mollie Hemingway. Then David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun on Bill O'Reilly's phone fetish settlements.

Fox News Sunday: Pence and John Brennan, stuff on Inauguration. Panel: Gerald Seib, Lisa Boothe, Jane Harman, and Bob Woodward.

ABC's This Week: Reince Priebus, Bernie Sanders, Jason Chaffetz, and Norman Eisen and Richard Painter (the ethic experts). Panel: Cornell Belcher, Sara Fagen; Jonathan Karl; Bill Kristol, and Katrina vanden Heuvel.

Meet the Press (NBC) Priebus, Rep. John Lewis, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Panel: Helene Cooper, Jeffrey Goldberg, Rich Lowry of National Review and Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute.

State of the Union (CNN) Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Panel: Nina Turner, Rick Santorum, Marc Morial, and Sarah Isgur Flores (spokeswoman for Jeff Sessions.)