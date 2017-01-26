Thanks, Trump! Doomsday Clock Moves Closer To Midnight

"Facts are stubborn things."

So says Lawrence Krauss of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. This group an admittedly gimmicky "doomsday clock" to point out how close we are to a dangerous cataclysmic event here on planet Earth.

Until recently, the doomsday clock was primarily a tool for warning about nuclear weapons and the chance of a nuclear holocaust brought on by those weapons. But these days the danger of climate change and other global pandemics also come into play.

And Donald Trump is not making the world safer.

In their report (pdf) the Atomic Scientists do not mince words: