Tom Perez Warns Trump: 'We Will Fight Back'
In an op-ed on CNN.com today, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez issued a strong warning to Trump, warning that we won't sit idly by while he tries to destroy the country.
Reminding Trump of his predecessor's grace and abilities, Perez wrote:
President Obama carried himself with dignity and grace. He understood that democracy is bigger than any one person or party. And that principle guided every decision he made as president -- no matter what was popular or politically expedient.
That's how he led us out of the worst recession of our lifetime, brought unemployment down to 4.7%, and put millions of Americans back to work. Those are facts, not fake news.
That's why he expanded health care for more than 20 million Americans and brought the uninsured rate below 10% for first time in our history. Those are facts, not fake news.
President Obama earned the American people's trust by fighting for them and being honest with them, and you must do the same.
And then it got real.
Do not mistake our country for another business you can bankrupt -- financially or morally. Do not mistake our people for another contractor you can cheat. Do not mistake our democracy for another one of your reality shows. Your name may be written into history as America's 45th president, but we, the people, will decide how your story is told.
We won't go tweet-for-tweet or insult-for-insult with you. We've got two better weapons in our arsenal: clipboards and people. And we're going to build the strongest grassroots organizing force this country has ever seen.
When you try to go after immigrants living in the shadows, we will fight back.
When you try to side with big corporations over American workers, we will fight back.
When you try to crush middle class families while lifting up the wealthiest Americans, we will fight back.
When you try to take away people's health care or a woman's right to choose, we will fight back.
When you try to damage our environment and ignore the consequences of climate change, we will fight back.
And when you try to undermine our democracy through division and despair, we will fight back.
For the next four years, we will not be intimidated by a bully in president's clothing. We will fight every single attempt you make to stop or roll back progress, and we will continue to promote opportunity and equality in everything we do.
And unlike you, Mr. President, we keep our promises.
