Tom Perez Warns Trump: 'We Will Fight Back'

In an op-ed on CNN.com today, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez issued a strong warning to Trump, warning that we won't sit idly by while he tries to destroy the country.

Reminding Trump of his predecessor's grace and abilities, Perez wrote:

President Obama carried himself with dignity and grace. He understood that democracy is bigger than any one person or party. And that principle guided every decision he made as president -- no matter what was popular or politically expedient. That's how he led us out of the worst recession of our lifetime, brought unemployment down to 4.7%, and put millions of Americans back to work. Those are facts, not fake news. That's why he expanded health care for more than 20 million Americans and brought the uninsured rate below 10% for first time in our history. Those are facts, not fake news. President Obama earned the American people's trust by fighting for them and being honest with them, and you must do the same.

And then it got real.